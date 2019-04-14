BTS: Fan ARMY Means 'Everything' to Us

With the global launch of "Map Of The Soul: Persona," BTS members RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, V, and Jimin took time out to explain the natural connection they have with their fans, otherwise known as the BTS fan ARMY.

Sharing what they love, from fave food to fave tunes, encourages fans to do the same, which they adore.

‘Map…’ delivers the goods from various influences, but the song, “Home,” was inspired by the global ARMY – the true fans that comfort BTS when they are tired or lonely.

“It’s comfortable even as you say nothing, if you are there, they’ll all be my home,” BTS sing.

Check out the special message from BTS to their ARMY in the video above.

Far from home, BTS continue on a sold-out global stadium tour, "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself," with the following dates in the U.S.:

May 4 & 5 – Pasadena, CA / Rose Bowl

May 11 & 12 – Chicago, IL / Soldier Field

May 18 & 19 – East Rutherford, NJ / MetLife Stadium