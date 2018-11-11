@PeoplesChoice

BTS Army Helps K-Pop Superstars Win People's Choice Award!

November 11, 2018

By Nicole Slater

No one messes with the BTS Army! They rallied together to vote BTS as The Group of 2018 at The People's Choice Awards.

The BTS Army was strong tonight!

The AMP Morning Show recently sat down with Steve Aoki to talk his collab with BTS "Waste It On Me."

Earlier this year BTS came to AMP Radio for the first time to promote their new single, "Fake Love."

BTS
People's Choice Awards

