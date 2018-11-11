BTS Army Helps K-Pop Superstars Win People's Choice Award!
November 11, 2018
By Nicole Slater
No one messes with the BTS Army! They rallied together to vote BTS as The Group of 2018 at The People's Choice Awards.
Congratulations to #BTS for winning Music Group of 2018 at the #PCAs. pic.twitter.com/H278vwYwMt— E! News (@enews) November 12, 2018
The BTS Army was strong tonight!
#BTS army strong at this years #PCAs pic.twitter.com/qtWsDrK6Yn— E! Entertainment (@e_entertainment) November 12, 2018
The AMP Morning Show recently sat down with Steve Aoki to talk his collab with BTS "Waste It On Me."
Earlier this year BTS came to AMP Radio for the first time to promote their new single, "Fake Love."