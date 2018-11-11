BTS Army Helps K-Pop Superstars Win People's Choice Award!

By Nicole Slater

No one messes with the BTS Army! They rallied together to vote BTS as The Group of 2018 at The People's Choice Awards.

Congratulations to #BTS for winning Music Group of 2018 at the #PCAs. pic.twitter.com/H278vwYwMt — E! News (@enews) November 12, 2018

The BTS Army was strong tonight!

