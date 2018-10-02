Your Guide To Breast Cancer Awareness Month in LA

By: Yasmin Cortez

With the fall leaves and sweater weather just beginning, October also marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast Cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women, second only to lung cancer.

At this time there are more than 3.1 million people with a history of Breast Cancer in the United States, this including the women being treated and those who haven't completed treatment yet.

But with October raising awareness this also brings attention to new treatments and helps in detecting signs easier by spreading information.

Breast Cancer Awareness Events in Los Angeles:

Breast Cancer Awareness Roll: World on Wheels is having their 5th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Roll Out on October 18 from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Grab on a pair of skates and roll for a good cause.

City of Carson Think Pink Breast Cancer 3 mile walk: Join the 7th Annual City of Carson on October 6 in their Think Pink Breast Cancer 3 mile walk. All proceeds will benefit Keep a Breast Foundation.

Cancer Awareness Symposium with FREE Breakfast: Join cancer specialists on October 6th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Center of Hope in Inglewood. Cancer specialists, Dr. Anton Bilchik, Dr. Ronald Hurst, Dr. Dana Scott, and Dr. Janice Hull will give presentations focusing on common cancers including prostate, ovarian, cervical, breast, colon, and liver cancer.

Paint & Sip “Knocking Cancer Out”: Come out on October 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in a step by step paint lesson to create take home masterpieces on canvas. Bring your own wine bottle for this 21+ event and sip and paint.

We Can Survive: The 6th annual We Can Survive Concert will take place on October 20th at the Hollywood Bowl. A portion of proceeds from every ticket goes to the Young Survival Coalition.

LA Cancer Challenge 5K Walk/Run: October 21, 2018 marks the 21st Annual LA Cancer Challenge 5K Walk/Run, the signature fundraising event of the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

The Pink Tribute Breast Cancer Run/Walk: On October 28, community members are welcome to participate in the free 2 mile fun run/walk in Cerritos to honor survivors, remember loved ones and find a cure for breast cancer.

Warrior Ride Cycling Class: Cancer Warrior Foundation is hosting a Warrior Ride for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 28 in a 50 minute spin class led by CWF Founder and Spin Instructor, Sara Krish.

Tools and resources:

Breast Cancer Care Helpline: 1-877 GO KOMEN or email at [email protected]

Clinical Trial Information Helpline: 1-877 GO KOMEN or email at [email protected]

Komen Treatment Assistance Program

Interactive Learning

Komen Educational Materials

Questions to ask your Doctor

Komen Message Boards

Website Resources

For Additional Information Please Visit: ww5.komen.org

