Brace Yourself, 'Game Of Thrones' Oreos Are Coming

By Yasmin Cortez

Oreo is going to help fans get through the final season of Game of Thrones with new themed cookies!

The company posted a teaser earlier this week of the collaboration with a short clip of their logo transforming into the new GoT official hashtag #ForTheThrone.

Cookies are coming. A post shared by OREO (@oreo) on Feb 23, 2019 at 12:43pm PST

According to the Instagram account @candyhunting, the cookies would keep the original flavored Oreos and just have GoT-themed packaging.

There are no further details on this new collaboration but in the meanwhile instead of biting cookies, we’ll have to bite our nails and just guess what this new season will bring.

Keep an eye out for the debut of these - Oreos sometime before the final season premieres on April 14.