Books Recommended By Your Favorite Celebrities

March 25, 2020

By Carla Jara

To help ease the spread of coronavirus, measures to keep people at home have been put into place. But while staying home may seem like a good time, boredom can still hit. Combat weariness, gain some new insight, and stimulate your brain by picking up a good book. Here is a list of recommended reads by some notable people.

  • Emma Roberts - "We Wish You Luck" by Caroline Zancan
  • Beyonce - "What Will it Take to Make a Woman President" by Marianne Schnall
    • In an interview with Grazia magazine, Queen Bey says that the book, "...will inspire you to become a better leader."
    • what will it take to make a woman president
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - "Kiss the Ground" by Edward Bell
    • Recommended by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation
    • kiss the ground

  • Michelle Obama - "White Teeth" by Zadie Smith

    • "I love the way the story weaves together so many complex and powerful forces that affect our lives and our relationships," says Michelle Obama in an interview with the NY Times.

    • white teeth

  • Jhene Aiko - "Becoming Supernatural" by Dr. Joe Dispenza

  • Taylor Swift - "Furious Love" by Sam Kashner & Nancy Schoenberger

    • furious love

  • Stevie Nicks - "Wuthering Heights" by Emily Bronte

    • Stevie Nicks is a fan of classic works by Emily and Charlotte Bronte, and in an interview with Farout Magazine she declares, "they were fantastic when I was a teenager and they still appeal to me now as a 63-year-old woman.'"

      wuthering heights

Recent On-Demand Audio

Morning Show
Its Friday! (Or Is It?) Are You Drinking or Eating More During Quarantine?! AMP Morning Show with Booker, Chelsea and Krystal Bee
Morning Show
Why Is Krystal Bee Walking Around Naked During Quarantine? AMP Morning Show with Booker, Chelsea and Krystal Bee
Morning Show
Chelsea Got Herself A Facetime Date During Quarantine! AMP Morning Show with Booker, Chelsea and Krystal Bee
Morning Show
Would You Quarantine w/ Your Ex? AMP Morning Show with Booker, Chelsea and Krystal Bee
Morning Show
What's The Weirdest Thing You Purchased During Quarantine? AMP Morning Show with Booker, Chelsea and Krystal Bee
View More On-Demand Audio