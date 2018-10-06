Video: Halsey talks to Booker at AMP Studio
Halsey is glowing with happiness and excited about her latest song "Without Me"
October 6, 2018
Halsey stopped by the AMP Radio studio to talk to Booker about her latest single "Without Me" and how it allowed her to be open about her break-up with G-Easy while still keeping her privacy.
