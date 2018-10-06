Video: Halsey talks to Booker at AMP Studio

Halsey is glowing with happiness and excited about her latest song "Without Me"

October 6, 2018
Booker
Booker

Halsey stopped by the AMP Radio studio to talk to Booker about her latest single "Without Me" and how it allowed her to be open about her break-up with G-Easy while still keeping her privacy.

Tags: 
Music
halsey
interview

Recent On-Demand Audio
Chelsea’s New Dude Seemed Great Until She Discovered What He Did With Her Best Friend! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Discussed Sleepovers, Magnums, & Bra Sizes On A Radio Speed Date!  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.5.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.05.18 Brian Got Roasted By A Kid Dodgers Fan! ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.4.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio