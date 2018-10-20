We Can Survive Interview: Khalid Recaps His 'Whirlwind' Year

October 20, 2018
Booker
Booker

Khalid stopped by before his performance to chat with Booker backstage at We Can Survive 2018, where the two talked about Khalid's crazy past year.

"I was here last year and I loved it. The experience is amazing and it's for a better cause. It's awesome to come back a year later when my year has been a complete whirlwind. It's been ridiculous," says Khalid.

Talking about the last year, Khalid says that it's been crazy, but awesome. "It's a learning process. I get to meet and collaborate with so many amazing artists who are all out there doing their thing. We're just making music we love and making music that I enjoy myself," continues Khalid. "I'm being myself and remaining myself through all of it. I feel like I'm the same exact person I was last year, I just learned a lot more about myself."

Tags: 
Khalid
We Can Survive 2018

