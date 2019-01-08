Fiji Water Girl Gives Her Best Photobombing Secrets To Booker
January 8, 2019
Guess who popped in to say hi to Booker? The Fiji Water Girl! Fresh off the Golden Globes she shares her best photobombing secrets and details on how she became famous overnight.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
07 Feb
MØ The Wiltern
17 Feb
Snow Valley Snow Valley
22 Feb
Justin Timberlake - The Man Of The Woods Tour Honda Center
02 Mar
Bryce Vine Troubadour
10 Mar
Justin Timberlake - The Man Of The Woods Tour STAPLES Center