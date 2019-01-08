Fiji Water Girl Gives Her Best Photobombing Secrets To Booker

January 8, 2019
Booker
Booker

Guess who popped in to say hi to Booker? The Fiji Water Girl! Fresh off the Golden Globes she shares her best photobombing secrets and details on how she became famous overnight. 

Tags: 
Fiji Water Girl

