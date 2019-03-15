Bryce Vine Talks About New Music and His Love/Hate Relationship With LA

Bryce Vine chats with Booker about his love/hate relationship with LA, new song 'La La Land' featuring YG and dropping out of Berklee College of Music.

Bryce Vine Bio:

Vocalist/performer Bryce Vine encapsulates the best of both coasts. Born and raised in a humble apartment in NYC he moved to LA before high school allowing him to fully absorb the "Cali" lifestyle. Bryce has developed a sound that is a keen blend of singable radio-friendly pop and laid back, in-the-cut hip-hop; A California brand of positivity mixed with the mantra, "You only live once."

