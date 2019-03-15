Bryce Vine Talks About New Music and His Love/Hate Relationship With LA

March 15, 2019
Booker
Booker
Categories: 
Interview

Bryce Vine chats with Booker about his love/hate relationship with LA, new song 'La La Land' featuring YG and dropping out of Berklee College of Music.

Bryce Vine Bio:

Vocalist/performer Bryce Vine encapsulates the best of both coasts. Born and raised in a humble apartment in NYC he moved to LA before high school allowing him to fully absorb the "Cali" lifestyle. Bryce has developed a sound that is a keen blend of singable radio-friendly pop and laid back, in-the-cut hip-hop; A California brand of positivity mixed with the mantra, "You only live once."

More info about Bryce Vine click HERE.

Tags: 
Bryce Vine
Interview

Recent On-Demand Audio
3.15.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Are You Honest When Asked About The Last Time You Hooked Up?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Brian Gets Zapped In Studio with Shock Collar Trivia! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea Made It Back From A Party Held In The Future! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
3.14.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio