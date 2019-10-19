Billie Eilish Shares A Wicked Hollywood Bowl Flashback

Yikes, embarrassing!

October 19, 2019
Booker
Categories: 
Interviews
We Can Survive

Before Billie Eilish took the stage at the 7th annual We Can Survive, the singer shared with Booker a traumatizing moment from her past at The Hollywood Bowl. Apparently, she saw Dolly Parton when she was younger and spent the entire show in the bathroom.

"I didn't know I was allergic to dairy," she said. "I ate, I don't know what, something. And a lot of it because I love that s***, and as soon as the show started I was in the bathroom for the whole show. Not even just a little bit of it. I did not see any of the show."

"I was like 8, and I had really bad separation anxiety so I couldn't be alone in there, I had to make my mom stay in the bathroom with me while I pooped by brains out," she added. "It was horrible. What's funny is every time I come by this area I get anxious, because it was really traumatizing." 

On a better note, Billie talked about how excited she is for her first world tour. She hasn't even planned it out yet. "There's so much to do now," she explained. "For so long it was these tiny rooms where we weren't allow to do anything, and now it's like, I have so much space and money."

You can watch the full talk with Billie Eilish above.

Tags: 
We Can Survive
Billie Eilish
Interview

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: What Injury Did You Party With Because Of FOMO & Edgar Found A Condom at the Nail Salon - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Can You Trust Someone That Moves On Quickly From One Relationship To Another & Your Celebrity Look-Alike - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: What’s Your Craziest Sneaking Out Story & Did Your Favorite Word Make It To The Dictionary? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
Would You Rather Be Cardi B or Hailey Bieber Based On This Gift & Which Emoji Do You Need In Your Life - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Would You Try Pumpkin Spice Carne Asada & Cali Laws For School Are Changing - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
View More On-Demand Audio