Why Cardi B is Done With Plastic Surgery

Cardi B won’t be going under the knife again anytime soon, or ever if it has to do with changing her body. The “Press” rapper says she’s done with plastic surgery because of the side of effects from her most recent procedures.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b**** I ain’t getting surgery again,” Cardi wrote on social media. “But let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since.”

The queen was already forced to cancel some recent performances. She underwent liposuction in an effort to quickly shed baby weight after the birth of her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” Cardi posted on Instagram. “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows… My stomach gets even more puffy.. My feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up.”

Cardi B has, in fact, taken the stage since her cancelations and is set to perform at the 2019 BET Awards. She leads all artists with seven nominations this year.