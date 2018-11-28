Watch The Trailer For Season 4 Of 'Fuller House'

A relationship rekindled and a pregnant Gibbler!

November 28, 2018
Bob Diehl
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Candance Cameron Bure

© Sipa USA

Steve comes back to San Francisco to move things forward with DJ, and the Tanner-Fuller-Gibblers prepare to welcome a new member thanks to Kimmy. It’s all in the new trailer for season four of Fuller House.

“We’ve been waiting 25 years,” Steve tells DJ after giving up his dream job in L.A. “We owe it to ourselves once and for all to just see how we are as a couple.” That’s what fans can look forward to when the beloved show returns to Netflix on December 14th.

There’s also a very pregnant Kimmy, who handles being pregnant with Stephanie’s baby with about as much grace as you would expect.

Fuller House
Netflix

