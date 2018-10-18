Watch The Rock Sing 'Happy Birthday' To His Little Girl

October 18, 2018
Bob Diehl
Six months doesn’t really constitute a birthday, but it didn’t stop Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from singing, and it shouldn’t stop you from watching.

On Instagram, The Rock posted" “Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil’ disrupter, Tiana Gia. We’re a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything.”

Watch The Rock sing “Happy Birthday” to his little girl.

Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian two daughters together. He also has a 16-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

