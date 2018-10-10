Watch Panic! At The Disco's Stunning Cover Of "Bohemian Rhapsody" at AMAs

Band also won award for best alternative rock artist

October 10, 2018
Bob Diehl
Panic! At The Disco performs on stage on day 3 of Leeds Festival on 26 August, 2018

© Press Association

One of the most anticipated moments at the American Music Awards was Panic! At The Disco’s cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody. The band honored Queen with the cover from Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

Singer Brendon Urie started subdued at the piano, just like Freddie Mercury, before his own soaring falsetto brought him to life as he jumped up for the rocking finish.

That wasn’t the only shining moment for Panic! At The Disco last night. The band won the award for favorite alternative rock artist, beating out Imagine Dragons and Portugal. The Man.

