The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities Of 2018

Some surprises on the list

November 1, 2018
Bob Diehl
Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Prince, Bob Marley, XXXTentacion, John Lennon

Getty Images / © TNS

Sometimes, it pays to be dead.

Michael Jackson earned $400 million dollars over the past year, according to Forbes. That puts the king of pop atop the publication’s annual list of highest-paid dead celebrities. Forbes says most of Jackson’s earnings came from the sale of his EMI Music Publishing stake.

Another “king” came in a distant second on the list. Elvis Presley earned $40 million in 2018 – 40 years after he died of a heart attack at the age of 42. Forbes says most of his income comes from tickets to Graceland and a new entertainment complex that bears his name in Memphis.

Related: Hear An Acoustic Outtake Of The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

Rounding out the top 3 is golf legend Arnold Palmer. His estate took in $35 million with the help of a new addition to Palmer’s beverage line.

Here’s the complete list of top-earning dead celebrities of 2018.

Michael Jackson          Musician         $400 million

Elvis Presley                Musician         $40 million

Arnold Palmer              Athlete            $35 million

Charles Schulz            Cartoonist       $34 million

Bob Marley                  Musician         $23 million

Dr. Seuss                     Author             $16 million

Hugh Hefner                Media              $15 million

Marilyn Monroe            Actress            $14 million

Prince                          Musician         $13 million

John Lennon               Musician         $12 million

XXXTentacion             Musician         $11 million

Muhammad Ali            Athlete            $8 million

Bettie Page                 Model              $7 million

Tags: 
Michael Jackson
Elvis Presley
Bob Marley
John Lennon
XXXTentacion

Recent On-Demand Audio
11.01.18 Our Favorite Barista, Mama Bean Gets Candy Exposed By Her Kids! ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
11.1.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If You Received An Anonymous Text About A Bra You Thought You Lost?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Do You Apply The Parent Tax To Your Children!? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What’s the Worst Thing You or Your Kids Got For Halloween?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio