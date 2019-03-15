GRAMMY Nominee Bebe Rexha Reveals the Tracks to Her Life In Our #SML Podcast
Plus: the story behind her name
Bebe Rexha has been setting the music world on fire since she released her new single “Last Hurrah,” and actually for much longer than that. The proud New Yorker is a force on her own, but she's expanded her comfort zone and become known to a wider audience through collaborations with Florida Georgia Line and G-Eazy.
It’s not difficult to hop from one genre to another for an artist who has a wide range of influences. We wanted to know which songs shaped Bebe Rexha and what led her to where she is today.
Listen to Episode 3 of #SML and find out all about Bebe, including the Miley Cyrus song she loves.
O mio babbino caro - Gianni Schicchi
Empire State of Mind – Alicia Keys & Jay Z
Matchmaker, Matchmaker – Fiddler on the Roof
Killing Me Softly – The Fugees
Lucifer – SHINee
Me, Myself and I – G-Eazy & Bebe Rexha
Grace – Bebe Rexha
Wrecking Ball – Miley Cyrus
Chandelier – Sia