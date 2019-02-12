P!nk's Kids Made Her a GRAMMY After Awards Show Loss

P!nk didn’t win a GRAMMY this year – she won something better: her children’s love. After coming up short in the Best Pop Vocal Album Category for Beautiful Trauma, the “What About Us” singer was handed the best consolation prize ever: a homemade tinfoil GRAMMY from her kids. P!nk posted a picture on Instagram of her daughter, Willow, holding it up.

P!nk did not attend the awards ceremony. It seems she was home because her son, Jameson, was sick.

I think it’s kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination. I’m always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight. — P!nk (@Pink) February 11, 2019

Jameson will have to get well soon because mom is going back on the road in just a few weeks. The next leg of the Beautiful Trauma World Tour begins on March 1st in Ft. Lauderdale. See the full list of dates here.