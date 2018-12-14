Miley Cyrus Plays 'Name That Song' With Jimmy Fallon

Miley Cyrus stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play a game of Name That Song with the host. The Roots played popular songs one instrument at a time while the stars buzzed in with their guesses. The competitive spirit was high and one of the two got off to a fast start. But which one was able to guess the song by Miley herself? Check it out.

Related: Miley Cyrus Surprises Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin On 'Carpool Karaoke'

We also have some new music from Miley to share just in time for Christmas. She just dropped a cover of John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War is Over) with Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon. Miley says it was recorded at Electric Lady studios in New York. She'll perform the song on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

"I don't think anything could speak louder about what's going on right now than "War is Over," Miley told Fallon.