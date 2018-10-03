Lil Wayne Shares His Unique Creative Process On ‘The Tonight Show’

Lil Wayne’s long-awaited new album The Carter V was a gift to hip hop fans everywhere. The rapper stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about what took so long and how he doesn’t necessarily “write” songs.

Related: Lil Wayne Looks Back On 'Tha Carter V'

“I just go in there and what I was feeling that day is how it goes,” he said. “It’s always a different trigger, meaning sometimes it might be somebody else’s song and maybe a feature – they already have their subject so I just stick to the subject.”

As for why it took four years for new Lil Wayne material to see the light of day, he said simply: “It’s business,” referring to a financial dispute with his label.

Watch the rest of the interview here:

Lil Wayne also performed “Dedicate” from The Carter V album for The Tonight Show audience.