John Legend Delivers Early Christmas Present
Listen to tracks from the crooner's new holiday album
Halloween is still a few days away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas. John Legend is giving us an early gift with his new album, A Legendary Christmas. The artwork is reminiscent of Bing Crosby’s classic, White Christmas.
The album includes traditional renditions of Christmas classics:
New interpretations of old favorites:
And original songs:
Here’s the complete track listing:
What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder)
Silver Bells
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
No Place Like Home
Bring Me Love
Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
Christmas Time Is Here
Waiting for Christmas
Purple Snowflakes
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Please Come Home for Christmas
Wrap Me Up in Your Love
By Christmas Eve
Merry Merry Christmas
And here’s where you can hear it live this holiday season:
11/15/2018: Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/17/2018: Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
11/20/2018: Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
11/23/2018: Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa and Casino
11/24/2018: Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods
11/25/2018: Boston, MA @ Boch Center
11/27/2018: Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
11/28/2018: Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
12/03/2018: New York, [email protected] Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/04/2018: Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
12/06/2018: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
12/07/2018: Verona, NY @ Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino
12/09/2018: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
12/10/2018: Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
12/12/2018: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
12/13/2018: Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House
12/15/2018: Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
12/16/2018: Salt Lake City, UT @ Abravanel Hall
12/18/2018: Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
12/19/2018: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/21/2018: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/23/2018: Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
12/29/2018: Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts
12/30/2018: San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre