Jennifer Lopez & Bad Bunny Release Sultry New Video

Watch the stars get up close and personal

November 9, 2018
Bob Diehl
Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny

Getty Images

The collaboration that had to happen… has happened.

JennIfer Lopez and Bad Bunny just released a new video for their song “Te Guste.” J Lo and the Latin trap star get a lot of screen time in the tropical-themed video. A red sports car also gets a starring role.

Related: Bad Bunny And Drake Link Up On "Mia"

We had a pretty good idea the song was coming. J Lo posted a video from the video shoot last month on Instagram. It showed Bad Bunny in a monitor over her shoulder while both stars could be heard singing in Spanish.

View this post on Instagram

#musicanueva @badbunnypr

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Tags: 
Jennifer Lopez
Bad Bunny
Te Guste

Recent On-Demand Audio
What Would You Say About Your Ex In A Relationship Exit Interview? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
11.8.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Prayers & Love Go Out To The Victims & Families Of The Borderline Shooting - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
11.07.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Have Your Kids Ever Blew Up Your Spot & Snitched On You In Front Of Others?!- AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio