Jennifer Lopez & Bad Bunny Release Sultry New Video
Watch the stars get up close and personal
November 9, 2018
The collaboration that had to happen… has happened.
JennIfer Lopez and Bad Bunny just released a new video for their song “Te Guste.” J Lo and the Latin trap star get a lot of screen time in the tropical-themed video. A red sports car also gets a starring role.
We had a pretty good idea the song was coming. J Lo posted a video from the video shoot last month on Instagram. It showed Bad Bunny in a monitor over her shoulder while both stars could be heard singing in Spanish.