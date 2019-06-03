Jay-Z Is the First Hip Hop Artist to Become a Billionaire

How the mogul compiled his fortune

June 3, 2019
Bob Diehl

Champagne, art, real estate, and oh yeah - music. It all adds up to ten figures for Jay-Z. A new Forbes cover story reports that Mr. Everything is the first hip hop artist to become a billionaire.

“If he’s a billionaire now, imagine what he’s about to be,” producer Swizz Beatz told the magazine. “Because he’s only just starting.”

Related: JAY-Z Dedicated His NAACP Award to All the Women in His Life

According to Forbes’ math, Jay-Z reached billionaire status by diversifying like any shrewd businessman. Shawn Carter is in the champagne business to the tune of $310 million, his cash and investments are worth an estimated $220 million, add $100 million for his foray into the cognac world, $100 million for Tidal, $75 million for his entertainment company Roc Nation, $75 million for his music catalog, and $120 million for art and real estate inventory. Not bad for a 49-year-old.

As if all of that wasn’t enough to keep him busy, he still finds plenty of time for family and causes. Jay-Z and Beyoncé were recently honored for their role in supporting the LGBTQ community when they delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

The power couple is also famously the proud parents of three children – Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

Tags: 
Jay-Z
Beyonce

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: Brian Rode a Mechanical Bull Backwards & Have You Ever Gotten Anything Stuck Inside Your Bod?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show - #97Parties in 97 Days Has Begun & Who Did You Date Just In Time For Summer?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Is One of The Team Members Secretly Trying to Leave the Show & Who Owes You Money..? Call em Out! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Chelsea Confesses Her Horrific Babysitting Fail To Her Brother & A Listener 'Shocks' Edgar For Being Too Happy! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Did Brian Do His Roommate Dirty & Who Is The Grimiest Person In Studio?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio