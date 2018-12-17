Have You Finished Shopping Yet?

Just one week left until the big night

December 17, 2018
Bob Diehl

© Nemanja Mandic | Dreamstime.com

Exactly one week from today, Santa will pack up his sleigh and families will start gathering around Christmas trees to exchange gifts. That means time is running out to run to the mall or search online for that perfect present.

The National Retail Federation reported that the holiday shopping season got off to a very strong start. A survey found there were more than 165 million Americans who shopped online or in stores from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, and retail sales are up 5.3% in 2018.

“U.S. consumers were feeling festive a month before the holidays!” said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Are you part of the festive crowd? Is your holiday shopping done? Or have you not even started yet? Take our poll below.

