Ella Mai Releases "Shot Clock" Video

Ella Mai’s newly-released video for “Shot Clock” has an appropriate setting: a basketball court. The British singer-songwriter brings her sports analogy about giving her guy an ultimatum to life as she sits on the bleaches next to an outdoor court, before she moves inside to a gym. A shot clock keeps making an appearance as Ella grows impatient.

“I could think of about a hundred things I could be doing right now /Than wasting my time with you. / Okay, okay, since you gotta have it your way/ I'm a start that clock on you,” she sings.

“Shot Clock” is the seventh track on Mai’s debut eponymous album. She was recently confirmed for the line-up at Coachella this year.