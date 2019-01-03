Ella Mai Delivers Live Performances of "Naked" and "Trip"

Ella Mai stood in the center of a stage in an intimate room, bathed in pink light, and surrounded by a small crowd who hung on her every note for her latest VEVO performances. The 24-year-old singer delivered heartfelt, focused renditions of “Naked” and “Trip” with the help of a 3-piece band.

Both songs appear on Mai’s self-title debut album, which also includes the catchy hit “Boo’d Up.” The track is nominated for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards.

The setting was in stark contrast to Mai’s other VEVO performances, which found her in a living room with friends and in an empty apartment.

The singer’s star continues to rise with the announcement that she will be performing at Coachella this year.