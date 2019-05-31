Ed Sheeran Shares Acoustic Version of "I Don't Care"

The original version with Justin Bieber went to #1

May 31, 2019
Bob Diehl

Ed Sheeran has turned “I Don’t Care,” his latest #1 single that he originally recorded with Justin Bieber, into another one of his signature acoustic ballads.

Related: WORLD PREMIERE: Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Are A Perfect Pair on "I Don't Care"

The track will appear on the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album No.6 Collaborations Project. It’s due out on July 12th and also features a collaboration with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

Sheeran has released the track listing for the album, but has not revealed what the other collaborations are yet. It appears there are 15 songs and 22 guests.

Ed Sheeran

