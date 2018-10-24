Drake's Favorite Teacher Texts Him Congrats For Record

October 24, 2018
Bob Diehl
Drake attends 'THE CARTER EFFECT' premiere

Do you text any of your high school teachers 15 years after graduation? Drake does.

A former teacher congratulated him on breaking the Beatles’ record for the most top 10 Billboard Hot 100 songs in a year.

Drake posted the recent exchange on Instagram, writing: "My favorite teacher in high school still texts me as if I am coming to class this week and I love her for that."

The accomplishment in question refers to Drake’s collaboration with Bad Bunny. Their song “Mia” debuted at #5 on the chart, which also extended Drake’s record for the most top 10s among solo males.

Drake
Bad Bunny
The Beatles

