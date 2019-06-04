Demi Lovato Supports Christina Aguilera in Las Vegas

See the backstage pic of the two stars

June 4, 2019
Bob Diehl

Christina Aguilera is two shows deep into her 16-performance Las Vegas residency. The Xperience is a 6-act extravaganza with an encore that drew at least one of the “Dirrty” singer’s high-profile friends into the desert to see it for themselves.

Demi Lovato was in fan mode for opening night at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood over the weekend, but unlike other fans she got to pose for a picture with Christina backstage. Lovato gushed about the show and noted that she hadn’t seen her BFF in concert since she was 14.

Aguilera and Lovato collaborated on the female empowerment track “Fall in Line” last year, and Christina is taking the theme of that song right to the stage in Vegas.

“It's truly a blessing to feel the female energy here,” Aguilera told Billboard. “It’s always important to me too that I'm not just stepping into a man's world and that this is an opportunity to be yet another kick-ass female to own f****** Vegas,” she says.

Lovato also has a lot to be thankful for in 2019. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer appears ready to return to the spotlight after making her way back from an apparent overdose in July of 2018.

 

