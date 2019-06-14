Britney Spears Shows Off Her Very Organized Closet

Take the tour of the pop star's happy place

June 14, 2019
Bob Diehl

Admedia, Inc

Britney Spears walked in to a very nice surprise after a recent outing, and she wants everyone to see what it was. The pop star can now boast the world’s most organized closet. That may be an exaggeration, but we’ll go with it for now.

Britney posted a video on Instagram in which she shows off the work of her housekeepers – they’re the ones who she says are responsible for her new found glory. The “Slumber Party” singer gives fans an inside look, as she can barely contain her excitement.

“All whites, color organization!” Britney exclaims as she pans around. “All bright, all flowers, all hoodies, all blue, all black, all red, all black, all nighties, all winter, sweats, jackets.”

Britney captioned the video: “New Closet … A New World.” It sure is, and we’re jealous.

Tags: 
Britney Spears

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: What’s Your Drunk Mating Call Sound Like & Do You Have Daddy Issues? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Did You Ever End Up Dating Someone Like Your Dad & What Your Sleep Position Says About Your Bedroom Performance - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Someone Left A + Pregnancy Test On Our Listener’s Windshield & Can You Win 'Is He The Father!?'  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Our Listener’s Pastor Exposed Someone That Did Her Dirty & Why Didn’t Brian Call The Police For His GF? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show - A Team Member Shattered A Listener's Dreams By Skipping Their Party & What's Your Worst GPS Fail?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio