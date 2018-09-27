Avril Lavigne Returns To TV With Stirring Performance

Singer performed brand new song on Kimmel

September 27, 2018
Bob Diehl
Avril Lavigne at the Race to Erase MS 25th Anniversary Gala

Photo by Scott KirklandPictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Avril Lavigne took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for her first live performance of her new song “Head above Water.”

The singer clearly connected with the audience as she detailed her deeply personal battle with Lyme disease. The crowd erupted in cheers as she passionately sang the line “My life is what I’m fighting for.”

The music video for “Head above Water" was also released today.

Avril is also thought to be putting the finishing touches on a new album.

