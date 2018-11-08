Blood Donations Needed as Family Search for Missing Loved Ones

From our sister station 1070 KNX. Full article HERE.

(KNX 1070) - Frantic families searched for loved ones early Thursday morning, who may have been inside a Thousand Oaks bar, as people across Southern California and the country came to grips with the news of another shooting.

There will be a vigil tonight at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center in Thousand Oaks.

Authorities released the name of the suspected gunman, a 28-year-old former Marine Ian David Long. Law enforcement believes he may have killed himself at the Borderline Bar and Grill Wednesday night.

KNX's Margaret Carrero was able to talk to a few families, about 50 to 60 people who have gathered, including Jason Coffman, who was looking for his son, Cody.

Blood Needed

Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks is in need of blood donors, including O negative, for patients who are in critical condition. There is a blood drive at La Reina High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Appointments can be made by calling 877-25-VITAL. Tony Guevara, head of schools at La Reina High, tells KNX appointments need to be made first if you want to donate. You can also register online advance of going out there at www.vitalant.org to pre-register.