This Blanket Will Snuggle You Into The Perfect Human Burrito

#BlanketBurrito

April 10, 2019

NEED! 

Take your nap to the next level, thanks to 'The Blanket Burrito.' The tortilla blanket will snuggle you into the perfect human burrito to achieve ultimate coziness. 

Want to search for it on Amazon?

The trendy blanket has already sold out on Amazon, but if you're trying to get snuggly in the sand towels are available. However, the best place to purchase is from the offical and original website here.

Looks like we know what we're buying with our Tax Returns! 

We’re officially rolling -- All of our Burrito Blankets are now RESTOCKED for $29.95. www.officialburritoblanket.com [in bio>

A post shared by The Official Burrito Blanket (@theburritoblanket) on

Tags: 
blanket
burrito
human burrito
snuggle
trending
single life
sleep
naps

Recent On-Demand Audio
What If You Found Out Your Family Member Hooked Up With Your Man?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
#FreewayBattles: How Many SoCal Cities Can You Name?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Stay With Your SigFig Because They Bought YOU Coachella Tickets? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
4.10.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
4.9.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio