Beyonce doesn't give interviews often but in her recent one for the Oprah Winfrey Network she talks about playing the voice of Nala in the new re-make of 'The Lion King' and highlighting the work of young black artists.

Beyoncé on #TheLionKing, her mother Ms. Tina, being Black and supporting young Black artists in an interview for the 2019 #WearableArtGala. -- pic.twitter.com/6VbgxJ3qCB — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 12, 2019