Beware Of Coachella Traffic Delays

One of the busiest weekends of the year is on it's way!

Coachella's double weekend starts on Friday and everyone is getting the traffic jam warnings ASAP, especially if you are planning to drive toward the Inland Empire area. Caltrans has issued a travel advisory running Thursday through Sunday for the next three weekends, thanks to Stagecoach following Coachella's double-weekend music binge.

KNX reports that drivers "should be ready to deal with bumper-to-bumper traffic in many areas, but especially along the 10-freeway between Beaumont and Indio, and State Route 60 from Moreno Valley to Beaumont."

Terri Kasinga with Caltrans says "there's no good way to really get around it once you're on the 10 and on your way to Indio. One thing is to avoid travel eastbound 10 on Friday and then also coming back on Sunday and Monday it's really bad on the eastbound 10 coming from Indio."

To be safe, avoid going desert-bound as best you can -- May the odds be ever in your favor. Happy driving!