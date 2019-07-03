Best Spots to Catch July 4th Fireworks in SoCal

Article by KNX Rebekah Sager

Whether you're on the Eastside or the West, Thursday, July 4 offers a plethora of hotspots to catch the fireworks. We've put together a complete list of Independence Day celebratory extravaganzas. Enjoy!

Anaheim

Concert in the Sky

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free with admission

1313 Disneyland Dr.

Peralta Park Fireworks Show

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

115 N. Pinney Drive

The festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Avalon

BBQ Dinner and Celebration

July 4

9:00 p.m.

$59 adult buffet dinner

1 Saint Catherine Way

The celebration features a buffet dinner and performance from the University of Southern California Marching Band.

Buena Park

Knott's Berry Farm

July 1,2,4

9:30 p.m.

Free with admission.

8039 Beach Boulevard

Burbank

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $15

1249 Lockheed View Dr.

Fireworks immediately follow the concert.

Calabasas

Calabasas Fireworks Spectacular

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

22855 W. Mulholland Hwy

The event begins at 5 p.m.

Carson

LA Galaxy Fireworks Show

July 4

The fireworks show starts 10 minutes after the final whistle

Tickets start at $20

18400 S Avalon Blvd

The first 12,500 fans to enter the park get a "buy one get one" travel voucher

Cerritos

Let Freedom Ring Celebration

July 4

9:00 p.m.

$20 presale wristbands.

18125 Bloomfield Ave.

The formal ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m.

Claremont

Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

6:30 p.m.

$8 presale or $10 same-day

333 N. College Way

The celebration begins at 7 a.m.

Commerce

4th of July Carnival

July 3, 4, 6, 7

9:00 p.m. on July 4

$25 onsite wristband. Wristbands will not be sold on-site on July 4

5600 Harbor St.

The carnival opens at 11 a.m. on July 4

Fontana

Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

9:00 p.m.

General Admission is $5.

9453 Citrus Ave.

The celebration begins at 5:00 p.m.

Fullerton

4th of July Community Festival

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

Free parking

201 E. Chapman Ave.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Gardena

Fireworks and Food Trucks

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

13220 S. Van Ness Ave.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Huntington Beach

Pier Plaza Festival

July 2-4

9:00 p.m.

Free

200 Main Street

The festival begins at 10 a.m.

Irwindale

Night of Destruction

July 4

7:00 p.m.

$15 adult admission. Children under 5 are free.

500 Speedway Drive

Fireworks begin after races.

La Crescenta

Crescenta Valley Fireworks

July 4

9:00 p.m.

$7 advanced adult ticket and $10 at the gate

2900 Community Ave.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

La Habra

4th of July

July 4

9:15 p.m.

$5 presale adult wristband, and $7 same-day

$3 presale child wristband, and $5 same-day

1440 W. Whittier Blvd.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

La Mirada

Independence Celebration

July 3

9:00 p.m.

Free

Parking will be available at La Mirada Regional Park.

13701 Adelfa Drive

The celebration begins at 10 a.m.

La Puente

Independence Day Celebration

July 3

9:00 p.m.

Free

Parking available at the Park and Ride Lot on Stafford and Glendora.

501 Glendora Ave.

The festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.

Long Beach

Queen Mary

July 4

9:00 p.m.

General admission is $49 for adults

1126 Queens Hwy.

Festivities start at 3 p.m.

Los Angeles

Church of Scientology

July 4

8:00 p.m.

Free

4810 Sunset Blvd.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m.

Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

July 4

9:00 p.m.

General admission is $38 and up

$20 parking

6000 Santa Monica Boulevard

Fireworks will immediately follow the showing of E.T.

Dodger Stadium

July 4

6:10 p.m.

Adult tickets are $14 and up

1000 Vin Scully Ave

Fireworks immediately follow the baseball game.

Exposition Park

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

Parking is limited, Go Metro is suggested.

700 Exposition Park Drive

The community festival begins at 11 a.m.

Grand Park

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

200 North Grand Avenue

The block party begins at 3 p.m.

Hollywood Bowl

July 2-4

7:30 p.m.

General admission is $18 and up. Children under 12 are half off.

$26 general parking, but Park & Ride/Bowl Shuttle available. Spaces are limited.

2301 N Highland Ave.

Concert by hitmakers Nile Rodgers and CHIC. Fireworks follow the performance.

LA Memorial Coliseum

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

$12 parking, cash only.

3911 S. Figueroa St.

The community festival begins at 11 a.m.

Pacific Palisades

July 4

9:00 p.m.

$10 adult tickets for concert and fireworks

$20 parking

15777 Bowdoin St.

The concert begins at 4 p.m.

Marina Del Rey

July 4th at the Marina

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

$7-15 parking at county lots

A beach bus and waterbus are available

13650 Mindanao Way

Monrovia

Fourth of July Fireworks Show

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

321 S. Myrtle Avenue

The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Monterey Park

Fourth of July

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

350 S. McPherrin Avenue

The festivities begin at 2:30 p.m.

Newport Beach

Independence Day on the Back Bay

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free general admission

$50 parking per vehicle

1131 Back Bay Drive

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Norwalk

Independence Day Pageant

July 3

9:00 p.m.

Free

12700 Norwalk Blvd.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Pasadena

AmericaFest

July 4

9:00 p.m.

General admission is $15 for adults. Children under five are free.

$40 parking

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Event begins at 2 p.m.

Pier Pressure

July 4

11:00 p.m.

General admission is $39.

Reserved parking available in the Catalina classic lot.

1046 Queens Hwy.

Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m.

Pico Rivera

Fireworks Spectacular

July 3

9:00 p.m.

Free

6501 Passons Blvd.

The spectacular begins at 5 p.m.

Pomona

Kaboom

July 4

9:15 p.m.

General admission is $18.50.

1101 W. McKinley Ave.

The event begins at 8 p.m.

Porter Ranch

4th of July Spectacular

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

Free parking

19700 Rinaldi St.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Riverside

Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery

July 4

9:00 p.m.

$25 family pack of four until June 30.

$5 Parking at Brockton & Tequesquite Avenues

4414 14th Street

The event begins at 5 p. m.

San Pedro

Cabrillo Beach

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

3720 Stephen M. White Drive

The event begins at noon.

Santa Ana

4th of July Celebration

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

Free parking

3000 W. Edinger Avenue

The celebration begins at 4 p.m.

Santa Clarita

Independence Day Celebration

July 4

9:15 p.m.

Free

24201 Valencia Blvd.

The event begins at 6:45 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.

South El Monte

New Temple Park

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

1450 Lidcombe Ave

The event begins at 1 p.m.

South Gate

Fourth of July Festival

July 4-7

9:00 p.m. on July 4

Free

Free parking

4900 Southern Ave.

The carnival will open at 5 p.m. on July 4.

Universal City

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free with admission.

$25 and up parking.

100 Universal City Plaza

Valencia

Six Flags Magic Mountain

July 3-6

9:30 p.m.

Free with admission

26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy

Ventura

4th of July Street Fair and Fireworks

July 4

$21 family pack of four

Free parking in the downtown parking structure or Ventura County Government Center

420 E. Santa Clara St.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Walnut

4th of July Celebration

July 4

9:00 p.m.

Free

All parking lots at Walnut High School will be closed

625 Suzanne Rd.

The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills

Fourth of July Firework Extravaganza

July 4

Free. Paid seating is available.

$35 for one reserved seat and parking pass

5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

The concert begins at 6 p.m.