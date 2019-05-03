Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry’s Dropped 3 Flavors of Edible Cookie Dough Bites

May 3, 2019

Late night snack cravings just got a lot more fun with Ben and Jerry's 3 flavors of safe- to-eat cookie dough bites. The popular Vermont- based ice cream introduced 3 flavors that include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites, and, for the lactose intolerant, Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites. 

These bites were first introduced in Vermont last year and got so popular that they decided to release them nation wide. The fact that they are safe to eat because they contain pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour makes us want to stuff our faces all day long!

