Artists React to Demi Lovato Overdose

Pop star Lovato was transported from her Hollywood Hills home around noon yesterday (July 24), where the singer had been treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses. (via TMZ).

The star has long been candid about her substance abuse issues in the past. In 2011, Lovato went into treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Earlier this year, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety, followed in June by the release of new song “Sober,” which revealed that she’d suffered a relapse.

Since the news broke, there has been an outcry of support for Demi from artists and celebrities.

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato -- — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 24, 2018

Sending all my love to @ddlovato. I hope she is given the privacy, respect, support and compassion she deserves right now. Demi you’re a warrior and you’re going to get through this. Your bravery is unbeatable. — h (@halsey) July 24, 2018

you’re in my thoughts @ddlovato, sending you love ❤️ — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 24, 2018

Even Chris Kael from heavy metal group Five Finger Death Punch weighed in:

I don’t know @ddlovato; but, I know the struggle. I hope that she comes out of this wake up call woke. And, for those who also struggle, you are not alone. You are also strong enough to beat this if that is what you want to do. No time like today to change life for the better. — Chris Kael (@5FDPChrisKael) July 25, 2018

Get well soon, Demi!