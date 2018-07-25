Artists React to Demi Lovato Overdose

July 25, 2018

Pop star Lovato was transported from her Hollywood Hills home around noon yesterday (July 24), where the singer had been treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses. (via TMZ).

The star has long been candid about her substance abuse issues in the past. In 2011, Lovato went into treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Earlier this year, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety, followed in June by the release of new song “Sober,” which revealed that she’d suffered a relapse.

Since the news broke, there has been an outcry of support for Demi from artists and celebrities.

My beautiful girl you are strong you always have been ❤️❤️

Even Chris Kael from heavy metal group Five Finger Death Punch weighed in:

Get well soon, Demi!

 

