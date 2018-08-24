Ariana Grande Slams Haters Mocking Pete Davidson's Eyes: 'This Man Has' Crohn's Disease

Do not mess with Ariana Grande's man! She came to her fiancee's Pete Davidson defense when Barstool Sports called him out for having "butthole eyes."

Ariana Grande reminded a critic about her fiancé’s longtime battle with Crohn’s disease.

“Y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease …… right?” she tweeted. “….. like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure.” - Ariana Grande