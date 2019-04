Ariana Grande is on that non-stop grind blessing us with another new song with her BFF Victoria Monet! It's definitely a mood and we can't get enough!

Video of Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét - MONOPOLY

‪MONOPOLY out now. -- everywhere. a celebration and a ‘thank u’ for everything! Love, me & da beautiful and extraordinary human / artist @victoriamonet. https://arianagrande.lnk.to/monopoly ‬