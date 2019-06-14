Ariana Grande goes off on Twitter over GRAMMY Awards

Ariana Grande Breaks Down At Her Show In Mac Miller's Hometown

June 14, 2019

Ariana Grande's Sweetner Tour Wednesday night in Pittsburg was emotional and heart breaking in this video of her singning 'Thank U, Next' with her voice barely able to carry the rest of the song. When it came time to sing the lyric, "Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm" ... Ariana choked up.

 

We love you, Ari!

Ariana Grande
Mac Miller
