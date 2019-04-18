Are You Down To Try The New Carl's Jr. CBD Burger?

Ready to induldge in the next trendy burger?

Carl's Jr. is hopping on the cannabis cuisine trend to test out a CBD-infused burger in Denver starting on 4/20 -- because why not?

The cheeseburger is called the Cheeseburger Delight which will feature two beef patties, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries — and about 5 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD extract in the burger chain’s Santa Fe Sauce at a cost of $4.20 (of course).

Don't worry about getting the munchies because CNBC reports that "proponents claim CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp and marijuana, can help with anxiety and pain relief, among other ailments, although little scientific research has been done to back up those assertions." This burger might be the next big thing for an after work wind down, hopefully California will be the next location

We're here for it! Are you?