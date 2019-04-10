AMP Radio Coachella House Webcast

April 10, 2019
Coachella

This Friday through Sunday we'll be broadcasting live from the AMP Coachella House! Tune in all weekend long to hear live performances and interviews with some of the festival's biggest artists. We'll also be webcasting the entire thing live below so you can sit back and enjoy the festivities from the comfort of your couch! 

AMP COACHELLA HOUSE SCHEDULE*

FRIDAY (BROADCAST 10:30AM-6:15PM)
10:30am - Mansionair
12:00pm - Ratboy
1:00pm - Billie Eilish*
1:30pm - Shallou
2:45pm - Black Crystal Wolf Kids
3:00pm - The 1975*
4:00pm - MORGXN
5:15pm - Sofi Tukker
6:00pm - Ookay

SATURDAY (BROADCAST 10:30AM-6:30PM)
10:30am - Superorganism
11:30am - Kayzo*
12:00pm - Rüfüs Du Sol
12:30pm - King Princess*
12:45pm - Dom Dolla*
1:00pm - Bob Moses
2:00pm - Social House
3:00pm - The Frights
4:00pm - Alice Merton
5:00pm - Dennis Lloyd
6:00pm - Dermot Kennedy
TBD - Sean Paul*

SUNDAY (BROADCAST 10:30AM-4:30PM)
10:30am - CHVRCHES
12:30pm - The Interrupters
1:15pm - Ella Mai*
1:30pm - Wallows
2:45pm - Greyson Chance
3:15pm - Dillon Francis*
4:15pm - A R I Z O N A
TBD - Khalid*

*Interview

Times and acts subject to change

AMP House
Coachella
2019 Coachella

