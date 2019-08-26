Skechers Back To School Giveaway

Back to school is in full effect and the AMP Morning Show want to hook up the first 97 students with a free pair of Skechers!

Come hang out with Edgar and Chelsea at the Skechers Superstore in Gardena off the 405 from 5-6 PM this Thursday August 29th!

19000 S Vermont Ave Gardena, CA 90248

Don’t miss Skechers Labor Day tent Sale at the Skechers Superstore in Gardena with end of season savings up to 70% off!