AMP End of The Summer Pool Party with Bazzi

September 20, 2018

See what went down at 97.1 AMP Radio's End of The Summer Bash with Bazzi at Hyatt Newport Beach! A few lucky winners were treated to cool vibes, good drinks and an unforgettable show from Bazzi! 

@shanchelseyphotography

@shanchelseyphotography

Tags: 
bazzi

Recent On-Demand Audio
We Talk To Chelsea’s Ex About His Intentions Before He Leaves Back To Europe! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
One Of Us Snuck Out The House As A Kid & Got Caught By The Police! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
A Father Thanks His Daughter On The Radio For Saving His Life! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Hung Up On Us After He Got Called a B*t$# On the Radio! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
9.20.18 Our Listener Thanks His Daughter For Saving His LIfe ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio