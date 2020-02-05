Amoeba Music Announces New Amoeba Hollywood Location

After reports surfaced over the last several years that Amoeba Music would have to vacate its iconic storefront on Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, the indepedent record store has announced the details of its move and new location, with the help of LA native Tyler, The Creator.

The new location will be at 6200 Hollywood Blvd, just 2 blocks east and 2 blocks north of their current location. Their new neighbors include the Pantages Theatre and the Fonda Theatre.

The move is set to happen sometime this fall, with the tentative store opening set for sometime after Labor Day.

According to the record retailer's website, the store will function in the same ways as the Amoeba Hollywood has in the past, including buying and selling records, live shows and meet-and-greets, and more.

While frequent visitors will miss the iconic location, record lovers everywhere can rejoice in knowing that one of the world's largest independent record stores will continue operating in Los Angeles.