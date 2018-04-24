Adam Levine Admits He's An Overprotective Father

By Sarah Carroll

Adam Levine is one overprotective father and he doesn't care who knows it.

When we asked the Maroon 5 frontman how fatherhood has changed him, he had one very simple answer.

"Just changed the way I feel about dudes!" he admitted. "I'm like, unreasonable. Like, my daughter's a year and a half. I see some little kid checking her out or talking to her, I'll be like, 'Who's that? Who's that?'"

Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo also have a two month old daughter named Gio Grace Levine.

"All jokes aside, there is an element of that, that is real," he continued. "Like, when you think to yourself, 'Wow, I can't believe I'm kind of pissed at this little person right now for, like, being near my daughter.' You know what though? You gotta control that because that's going to come back to bite you."