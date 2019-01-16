Actor/Musician Steven Van Zandt Joins Los Angeles Teachers Strike

Steven Van Zandt, a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and actor on HBO's The Sopranos and Netflix's Lilyhammer, joined the United Teachers Los Angeles and the LAUSD teachers on the picket line today to show his solidarity with the teachers. Van Zandt is an outspoken advocate of public education and has even started his own non-profit, the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation, to get arts back into the classroom.

Van Zandt joined Alex Caputo Pearl (UTLA President), Diane Ravitch (Professor and national public education advocate), and Arlene Inouye (UTLA Officer and Bargaining Chair) for a news conference this morning at Los Angeles' Hamilton High School. It's the first teachers strike to hit the LAUSD in 30 years as thousands of educators are seeking increased pay, smaller class sizes and the hiring of more support staff, such as nurses, counselors and librarians.

For the latest on the LAUSD strike go to KNX1070