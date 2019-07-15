9 Things To Do At Comic Con If You Don't Have A Badge

Comic Con is one of the biggest events for fans of all ages, it's a social gathering for people to geek out over vintage comics and pop-culture entertainment. If you don't have a badge to get in this year then here's a few things you can do to engage in the Comic Con spirit!

6 p.m. Wednesday to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Gaslamp Quarter

Anyone with a mobile phone can participate in this scavenger hunt a la Sherlock Holmes. Competitors will use a mobile app to complete a range of tasks throughout the convention, from easier tasks, like snapping a photo with Iron Man to more challenging endeavors, like meeting a celebrity in an elevator. Each task gets a participant a number of points, which will be used to calculate a winner when the hunt ends at noon on Sunday. Participate in as few or as many as you want! Entry to the hunt costs $10 and can be purchased here.

Wednesday to Sunday, times vary, Outside The Omni Hotel

Warner Brothers is bringing two of their 2019 motion pictures to the Gaslamp Quarter -- "Detective Pikachu" and "Shazam!" Both are free and open to the public outside The Omni Hotel at 6th Avenue and L Street. The Detective Pikachu and his pals will be on-site for photo-ops with fans at this walk-through experience. Meanwhile, experience a carnival filled with games at the Shazam! activation. The activations are open on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, 8 p.m., Fluxx Nightclub

The Great And Powerful Og invites Comic-Con-goers to The Oasis' hottest party. Taking the stage will be a lineup of DJs and live bands, including The Flux Capacitors. General admission to the event costs $35 with VIP options available. This event is 21-and-up only.

Thursday through Sunday, times vary, Manchester Grand Hyatt

Hundreds of art pieces will take over the first floor (lobby level) of the Manchester Grand Hyatt for the annual CCI Art Show. Both amateur and professional artists put their work on display (and for purchase). The public is invited to check out the drawings, paintings, sculptures and other pieces on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m.

In search of a new ride? How about the world's smallest street legal car? Or a Humvee made out of lotto tickets? These cars may not actually be for sale but Ripley's Believe it or Not is bringing the best parts of a car lot (inflatable tube men, anyone?) to their activation, which will feature some of the most unusual and unbelievable cars. Guests can expect some fun surprises and giveaways at this activation just outside of Petco Park.

Thursday (4 to 10 p.m.) Friday and Saturday (12 to 10 p.m.), Convention Way and 5th Avenue Pier

Adult Swim is once again overtaking the lawn behind the San Diego Convention Center, this time for a carnival! During the day, Adult Swim on the Green will be loaded with games, character meet-and-greets, show screenings and more. After hours, the lawn becomes Nighttime at the Green, where a host of free events will be held but pre-registration is required.

Saturday, 12 to 9 p.m., Park at the Park (Petco Park)

The Impractical Jokers are bringing gifts, giveaways and gags to Park at the Park following their first-ever panel at SDCC. This day-long event will be hosted by NSYNC's Joey Fatone and will feature a live DJ, Tru-TV show screenings, autograph signings, photo experiences, free food and more. The line for this event may start forming early, but entrance to the venue, from 7th Avenue and K Street, won't start until noon.

Saturday, 7 p.m., Gaslamp Quarter

It’s the end of an era for the Zombiewalk, according to organizers. This year’s walk, the 13th, will be its last. Registration to participate in the free event is at capacity, though more may become available. Keep your eyes peeled to their Facebook page for more information. If you merely want to catch a glimpse of the horde instead of becoming one of the undead yourself, line the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter at 7 p.m.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Copley Symphony Hall

When this baby hits 88 miles per hour, you're going to see famed conductor David Newman ("Anastasia," "Matilda," "The Sandlot") take the reigns to Alan Silvestri's "Back to the Future" score for this concert perfect for San Diego Comic-Con. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg's classic film will screen behind the orchestra. A half-hour before the concert, both Alan Silvestri and David Newman will discuss the memorable score and its impact. Tickets range from $26 for balcony seats to $80 for the main section.

Article: NBC San Diego