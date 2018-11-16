9 Great Places to Eat in L.A. Live

By Scott T. Sterling

Downtown Los Angeles has got it going on.

Over the past decade, the already sprawling activity hub has continued to grow and evolve, introducing an endless series of destinations and experiences for locals and tourists alike.

With the STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater, Grammy Museum and all of the L.A. Live complex becoming such a go-to destination, it’s only sensible that getting your grub on becomes part of the experience.

Naturally, options are plentiful, with a panorama of choices available all within walking distance of the these downtown hot spots. Here’s just ten of the best options for wining and dining when you’re headed to a show or game in the heart of L.A. Live.



The Original Pantry

77 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 972-9279

This venerable Los Angeles legend literally never closes, doling out massive portions of homestyle breakfast, steaks, burgers fried chicken and more. Expect a line wrapped around the corner if you show up during those prime-time brunch hours on the weekend. Before and after a Lakers game or a show at the Microsoft Theater, The Original Pantry is your one-stop power protein and carbs hotspot.





Broken Spanish

1050 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 749-1460

Chef Ray Garcia presides over this progressive eatery that prides itself on making modern mexican cuisine. Broken Spanish displays Garcia’s distinct culinary perspective with an elevated contribution to a bountiful culinary history. Try the lamb neck tamales, and if you’re feeling funky with a sweet tooth, end your meal with an always-delicious Choco Taco.





Rock’n Fish



800 W Olympic Blvd A-160, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 748-4020

The good-time eatery is situated right in the heart of L.A. Live, so it pulls in crowds on any given night, but especially when the weekend rolls around. There’s a full bar, an impressive selection of beers on tap and boozy specialties like the legendary Navy Grog rum cocktail. It’s only steps from STAPLES Center and not much further from the Microsoft Theater, so once dinner is over you can walk right into the fun.

The Yard House



800 W Olympic Blvd A-115, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 745-9273

It’s easy to see why this upscale-casual restaurant is so wildly popular. With a classic rock soundtrack, they serve up a dizzying array of beers of all varieties across 160 taps. The food menu is just as expansive, with a wide array of bar food faves and beyond.





Tom’s Urban

1011 S Figueroa St b101, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 746-8667

“Drink, Eat, Screen”—Tom’s Urban makes no bones about its status as a high-tech and high-energy sports bar that caters to the the most casual to the most hardcore fan. If it’s happening in the wide world of sports, it’s happening on a big screen at Tom’s Urban. When it comes to food and drinks, they’ve got what you’re looking for and even more than that.





Smashburger

1011 S Figueroa St Ste B101, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 631-3355

Sometimes, nothing beats a burger. Smashburger is here to satisfy that desire, with hand-smashed burgers made from fresh, never frozen 100% Certified Angus Beef. Crispy chicken sandwiches, split and grilled hot dogs, crisp entrée salads and black bean veggie burgers—Smashburger has got you, fam.

Rosa Mexicano

800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 746-0001

The old school Mexican restaurant has roots on the Upper East Side of New York City. setting up shop in L.A. Live to showcase their award-winning guacamole en molcajete and signature frozen pomegranate margaritas. Relaxed yet stylish, this cool spot is great for a a final destination. It’s easy to get stuck to the chair after your second margarita.

Starbucks

800 W Olympic Blvd #102, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 748-1009

Yeah, having the time and money to kick back for a full-blown meal is always nice. On those nights when it’s you and your crew rolling deep to a hot GA show at STAPLES or catching a legend like Elton John on his last tour, sometimes all you need is a high-octane blast of caffeine and sugar. America’s number one human energy station is always ready to dole out plenty of both, and in abundance. Let’s go!





Katsuya

800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 747-9797

The legendary restaurant featuring Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi's innovative Japanese cuisine is now a staple at L.A. Live. Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna, Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño and Miso-Marinated Black Cod—Katsuya is a true fish lover’s delight. They’re also good to throw the Clipper, Kings or Lakers game on the big screens for fans without tickets who still want to keep tabs on the score.