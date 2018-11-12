8 Best Bars in Los Angeles to Hit Up for Holiday Cheer

By Noah Kaufman

Los Angeles is home to some of the best bars in the world and come the holidays they are getting into the spirit in both senses of the word. From intricate seasonal tasting menus to tiki standbys, these are the bars you should hit up to make this season merry and bright.

Miracle Pop-Up Bar

The whimsical holiday pop-up bar that will open in more than four dozen cities around the world will set up shop in the Kimpton Everly Hotel in Hollywood. It will come complete with Christmas lights, holiday music and world-class cocktails created by Nico de Soto.

Where: The Skyline at the Kimpton Everly Hotel

1800 Argyle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

The Corner Door

It might still be 80 degrees out, but the dark and cozy vibe inside the Corner Door in Culver City will leave you feeling like you’re thousands miles away. Come for the cocktails, but don’t sleep on the extensive whiskey list. It’ll definitely put you in the holiday spirit.

Where: 12477 Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

ICYMI: @TheCornerDoorLA’s Major Revamp Helps Culver City Get Even Cozier https://t.co/BQ8X5iIv73 pic.twitter.com/0cGP7r5Tph — Caroline on Crack (@Carolineoncrack) February 20, 2017

Walker Inn

The Cocktail hideaway conjured a variety of characters during its first several years in Koreatown’s Normandie Hotel. Themed menus featured drinks based on Wes Anderson movies, sea monsters and, during December, Christmas’s most notorious villains with their Holiday Scoundrels menu. But the bar’s owners decided to move away from the character driven drinks earlier this year. The result is a beautiful, ever-changing menu of seasonal drinks that come as part of a 75-minute cocktail tasting. You will need to make a reservation to get a seat, but it’s worth the effort—the winter menu is sure to shine.

Where: 3612 West Sixth Street, Los Angeles, CA

Tonga Hut

You can’t really drink through the holiday season in Southern California without hitting a tiki bar—after all, this is the place that birthed the tiki phenomenon. And if you’re only stopping at one tiki bar this year, make it Tonga Hut. An institution in the Valley since 1958, Tonga Hut is the perfect balance of expertly made drinks and tiki dive atmosphere. Order a Zombie made with Donn the Beachcomber’s original recipe and you should be good for the rest of the night.

Where: 12808 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA

Harvard and Stone

Since taking over at Harvard and Stone in Hollywood, Aaron Polsky has cemented the bar as a permanent fixture on the short list of must-go LA bars. And Polsky always has something creative up his sleeve for the California winter, like his riffs on Hot Buttered Rum or his large format punches.

Where: 5221 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

Freedman's

This reimagined Jewish deli has landed itself on the best restaurant lists for multiple national publications, so you may need to make a reservation just to sit at the bar. But you should. Even if you aren’t hungry enough for the matzoh ball soup or the reuben, the Freedman’s team makes masterful Martinis that deserve to be an LA holiday tradition.

Where: 2619 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

Bigfoot Lodge

The mountain lodge vibe inside either Bigfoot Lounge—either in Atwater Village or Mar Vista—means they are already way ahead of the game in terms of being holiday appropriate. Pull up a seat at the live edge bar, order a marshmallow cocktail and settle in.

Where: 3172 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles CA

And 10939 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

Smells like a Thursday in here #bigfootdoesntbelieveinyoueither A post shared by Bigfoot Lodge (@bigfootlodge) on May 31, 2018 at 10:50pm PDT

12 Bars of Christmas

The annual Hermosa Beach bar crawl is the sort of event that can bring Santa out in his board shorts. The crawl, which happens the second Friday of December every year, will be celebrating its 23rd addition in 2018. If your idea of a holiday party is spending an evening with people who, well, like to party, then this is the raucous event for you.

When: December 14

Where: Hermosa Beach Pier, Hermosa Beach, CA

